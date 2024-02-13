Heat vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number sits at just 223.5, is the under still in play for Tuesday night’s Heat vs. Bucks matchup? Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Miami Heat (+8) at 506 Milwaukee Bucks (-8); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Heat vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee on Tuesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Adebayo Accounts for 22 Points, 13 Rebounds vs. Boston

Bam Adebayo accumulated 22 points (7-of-18 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in 34 minutes in Sunday’s 110-106 loss to Boston.

Already playing without Jimmy Butler, the Heat lost Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier during Sunday’s defeat. That put more responsibility upon Adebayo’s shoulders, and the All-Star center responded. While unable to lead the Heat to a win, Bam’s 22 points were the most he’s scored in a game since January 21. Also, Adebayo’s 13 rebounds matched his total in wins over Orlando and San Antonio. While the Heat only playing three games during Week 17 is bad news for fantasy managers, that may be a good thing for a team that has been hit hard by the injury bug.

Giannis Puts up 36/18/5/3/2 Line vs. Denver

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 36 points (14-of-19 FGs, 8-of-14 FTs), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 112-95 win over the Nuggets on Monday. He had an excellent start to the game on Monday and had 26 points at halftime.

While he didn’t add much more to his scoring total after the break, he was able to stuff the stat sheet across the board. He had his usual struggles from the free throw line, but that is something that fantasy managers are used to. After two straight quiet performances due to lopsided scoreboards, Giannis was able to get back on track in this game. They play again against the Heat on Tuesday before heading to Memphis to play on Thursday.

Heat vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Bucks are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games as a favorite

Heat are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Bucks are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Heat vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 19-7 in the Heat’s last 26 games overall, is 9-1 in their last 10 road games and has cashed in five out of their last six games as a road underdog. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Bucks’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games when they’re listed as the favorite and is 5-2 in their last seven games when they’re listed as a favorite of between 5-10.5 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: UNDER 223.5