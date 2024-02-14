Heat vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The 76ers are 3-point home favorites against the Heat, while the total is currently sitting at 223.5. What’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s Heat vs. 76ers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Miami Heat (+3) at 518 Philadelphia 76ers (-3); o/u 223.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Heat vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Backing Philly

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Butler to Miss at Least Two More Games

Jimmy Butler will miss at least two more games due to personal reasons, according to Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel. Butler has been granted a leave of absence due to a death in the family, and he’ll miss Miami’s final two games before the All-Star break. Those games are Tuesday at Milwaukee and Wednesday at Philly. In his place, expect Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith to step up.

Maxey Scores 22 Points in Win vs. Cleveland

Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points (9-of-21 FGs, 2-of-4 FTs) with four rebounds, nine assists, and two 3-pointers in 42 minutes in Monday’s 123-121 win over Cleveland. After missing Friday’s loss to the Hawks, Maxey has scored 50 points and dished out 16 assists in wins over the Wizards and Cavaliers. His fantasy value has taken a hit recently, with the All-Star guard providing 10th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks.

Maxey’s season-long value remains high, and the 76ers without Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future puts even more responsibility on the point guard’s plate. As we’ve seen for most of this season, Maxey can continue to shoulder the increased workload.

Heat vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 5-2 in 76ers last 7 home games

Under is 9-1 in Heat last 10 road games

Over is 4-1 in 76ers last 5 games as a favorite

Under is 19-7 in Heat last 26 overall

Heat vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The 76ers are 38-18-1 against the spread in their last 57 games when they’re favored, are 19-7 against the number in their last 26 games versus a team with a winning record and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five home games versus a team with a winning road record. On the other side, the Heat are 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six road games, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games as a road underdog and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games as an underdog.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -3