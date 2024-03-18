Heat vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the 76ers cover as a 2.5-point home favorite when they take on the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Heat vs. 76ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Miami Heat (+2.5) at 562 Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5); o/u 208.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Heat vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Leaning with Philly

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Adebayo Finishes with 20 Points

Bam Adebayo logged 38 minutes in Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Pistons, finishing with 20 points (9-of-14 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer. Adebayo did not attempt a 3-pointer until the final second of Sunday’s game, moments after the Pistons tied the game at 101. Unfortunately for Detroit, the shot hit nothing but nylon, as Adebayo sent the home folks home disappointed. Jimmy Butler being sidelined did not significantly impact Bam’s production, as he recorded his third double-double in four games. Over the past week, Adebayo has provided 3rd-round value in 9-cat formats. Miami plays four games in Week 21, beginning with the 76ers on Monday.

Joel Embiid (left meniscus procedure) and Robert Covington (back) participated in some non-contact drills during practice on Sunday, according to head coach Nick Nurse. There is still no timeline for Embiid’s return, while Covington should be getting close based on previous timeline updates. This is obviously a step in the right direction for both players, but the 76ers will likely continue to play without Embiid moving forward. His absence is obviously far more impactful than Covington’s, but managers shouldn’t expect him to be back soon.

Heat vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

The Under is 4-0-1 in 76ers last 5 overall

Under is 16-5 in Heat last 21 games as a favorite

The Under is 6-2 in 76ers last 8 home games

Under is 35-17 in Heat last 52 overall

Heat vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat are 20-8-1 against the spread in their last 29 road games versus a team with a winning home record, are 7-2 against the number in their last nine games when listed as an underdog and are 9-2 at the betting window in their last 11 road games. On the other side, the 76ers are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games as a home favorite, are 2-6 against the number in their last eight games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in their previous game and are 3-7-1 against the number in their last 11 games overall.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +2.5