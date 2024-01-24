Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Hawks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Hawks vs. Warriors

    With Golden State laying seven points and the total sitting at 233, what’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s Hawks vs. Warriors matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    541 Atlanta Hawks (+7) at 542 Golden State Warriors (-7); o/u 233

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Hawks vs. Warriors: Bettors Slightly Favor Atlanta

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Young Ruled out vs. Warriors

    Trae Young (concussion protocol) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. Young will miss a second straight game due to the league’s concussion protocols. Dejounte Murray will remain the starting point guard, with Bogdan Bogdanovic starting alongside him. Trent Forrest will play rotation minutes off the bench, but he is not worth streaming.

    Payton Returns to on-court Work

    Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) has returned to on-court work and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. GP2 has played in just two games since November, and he will not take the court again until February at the earliest. At this point, he is fine to be left on the waiver wire, and Brandin Podziemski will continue to see the majority of the backcourt minutes off the bench.

    Over is 4-1 in Warriors last 5 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Hawks last 7 road games

    Under is 7-0 in Hawks last 7 overall

    Hawks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Take Atlanta. The Warriors are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games and are 2-5-1 against the number in their last eight games versus an opponent with a losing record. Golden State is also just 1-4 at the betting window in its last five games as a home favorite and is 5-15-1 against the spread in its last 21 games as a favorite.

    Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +7

