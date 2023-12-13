Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given Atlanta’s horrendous ATS track record in previous Hawks vs. Raptors matchups, is Toronto the smart bet on Wednesday night? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Atlanta Hawks (+2) at 508 Toronto Raptors (-2); o/u 239

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Hawks vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is probable for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. Young, who was ejected from Monday’s loss to the Nuggets, should be available for Wednesday’s game. Should he be ruled out, Bogdan Bogdanovic could move back into the starting lineup after filling in for Young on Friday.

Toronto Raptors DFS Spin

OG Anunoby played 37 minutes in Monday’s 136-130 loss to the Knicks, accounting for 29 points (11-of-20 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and five 3-pointers. Four Raptors starters scored at least 20 points in Monday’s defeat, with Anunoby leading. The 29 points are a season-high, and Anunoby’s scoring has decreased by two points per game from a season ago. With the steals and free-throw percentage also dropping, he’s still ranked a few rounds behind his Yahoo ADP of 52.

The good news for Anunoby managers is that the gap between his ADP and actual ranking is not as large as Pascal Siakam’s. Spicy P, who remains ranked outside the top 100 in 9-cat value, finished Monday’s loss with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes. Toronto only plays two more games this week, as they host the Hawks on Wednesday and Friday.

Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Toronto are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games played in December.

Toronto are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games.

Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take Toronto, which has covered in five out of its last seven games against Atlanta. The Hawks are also just 5-18 against the number in their last 23 games, have dropped 11 out of their last 12 games at the betting window and are winless over their last seven games ATS, as well. Atlanta is also just 5-13 against the spread in its last 18 road games versus Toronto.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS -2