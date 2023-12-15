Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Toronto is a 2-point home favorite versus Atlanta, while the total currently sits at 241. What’s the best bet in Friday nights’ Hawks vs. Raptors matchup when the two teams tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Atlanta Hawks (+2) at 544 Toronto Raptors (-2); o/u 241

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Hawks vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

Trae Young dominated Toronto on Wednesday with 35 points (13-of-27 FGs), four rebounds, 17 assists, one block, four 3-pointers and five turnovers in a 135-128 loss.

Ice Trae was cooking early in this game, and he had 20 points and 10 assists at halftime. He ended up tying his season-high of 17 assists, though it wasn’t enough for them to get the win. Young has provided second round value over the past two weeks as his field goal percentage continues to improve. However, the Hawks dropped to 1-7 since Jalen Johnson went down. Atlanta will stay in Toronto for a rematch on Friday. Even if they can’t add to the win column, Trae should be able to put up monster numbers once again.

Toronto Raptors DFS Spin

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 33 points (12-of-19 FGs), seven rebounds, seven assists and five 3-pointers in a 135-128 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

This was the first of two straight games against the Hawks, who are one of the teams that have shown interest in trading for Siakam. Regardless of whether or not that impacted this game, Siakam had a big night. He has been disappointing this season and currently ranks outside the top-100 in 9-cat leagues. However, he has been inside the top-50 over the past two weeks. Whether Siakam remains with the Raptors or ends up playing for a different team to finish out this season, he should continue to provide well-rounded value in fantasy hoops.

Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games on the road

Toronto is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Hawks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 10-4 in Atlanta’s last 14 games against Toronto, which includes a mark 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams. The total has also gone over in four out of the Raptors’ last five games overall and is 10-4 in the Hawks’ last 14 contests.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: OVER 241