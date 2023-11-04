    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Hawks vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brad Burns
    Hawks vs. Pelicans

    With the host laying three points and the total sitting at 232.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Hawks vs. Pelicans matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Atlanta Hawks (+3, -110) at 504 New Orleans Pelicans (-3, 110); o/u 231.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 4th, 2023

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Hawks vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This data is subject to change throughout the day, 

    Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

    Trae Young has scored twenty or more points in four of the Hawks’ five games. On the season he is shooting 32.6% from the field and 25.0% from three. Once these averages get closer to his career averages expect scoring to shoot up. 

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS Spin

    CJ McCollum has scored 62 points in the last two games. In those games he has held a 50.0% shooting percentage and average 5.0 assists a game. McCollum combinations with the Pelicans young talent is they key for their season. 

    Pelicans have a 4-1 season record

    Hawks have a 3-2 season record

    The total has gone under four of these team’s last five matchups

    Last year these teams split season series 1-1 

    Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    Each team comes in tonight with a two game win streak. Early season games can be bad indicators for long term trends. But in the immediate, expect a team’s playing form to matter and carry over. Game will be close tonight because neither team has an identity yet.Zion Williamson should return tonight after sitting for rest against the Pistons Thursday night. I anticipate the New Orleans front court attacks will beat down the Hawks. 

    NBA Betting Prediction: (New Orleans -3; -110) 

