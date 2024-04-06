Hawks vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Saturday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 12.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Atlanta Hawks are 36-41 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-49 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 53-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-41-2 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Atlanta Hawks (+12.5) at 560 Denver Nuggets (-12.5); o/u 221.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Hawks vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks point guard Trae Young (finger), small forward Saddiq Bey (knee), forward AJ Griffin (ankle), and power forward Onyeka Okongwu (toe) will all miss Saturday’s road clash with the Nuggets. Bey will miss the remainder of the season, Young is without a timetable to return, and Griffin and Okongwu will be re-evaluated next week.

In Trae Young’s absence, Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray has stepped up. Young last played on February 23rd. In March, Murray averaged 26.7 points, 9.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 45.1% from the field, 38.1% from long range and 75% from the foul line. As those numbers demonstrate, Dejounte Murray has largely carried the offense while Trae Young’s been out.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been out for the team’s last 7 games with right knee inflammation. That same ailment has him listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with the Hawks. Murray is second on the team in scoring and assists with 20.9 points and 6.7 dimes per game this season.

Denver center Nikola Jokic (hip) and power forward Aaron Gordon (foot) are both listed as probable to play against Atlanta this weekend. Jokic leads the team in scoring, assists, and rebounding with 26.5 points, 9.0 dimes, and 12.4 boards per contest in 2024.

Hawks vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games.

Atlanta is 14-12 straight up without Trae Young this season.

Denver is 11-12 ATS after a loss this season.

Denver is 18-19-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Hawks vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Atlanta has a good chance to cover this game. The Hawks have had multiple players besides Dejounte Murray step up in Trae Young’s absence. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, and Deandre Hunter all averaged over 16 points per game in March, and all four players averaged 2+ made three-pointers per game last month. The Hawks have already clinched a play-in berth and are still playing hard to finish out the season.

Denver might not have Jamal Murray available for this contest as he’s questionable due to right knee inflammation. The Nuggets are 13-10 straight up without Murray this season, but they’ve lost 3 of their last 5 games straight up without their star point guard. After this game, Denver finishes out the regular season with four straight games against Western Conference foes. The Nuggets may overlook the Hawks a little bit on Saturday, and I think that will be enough for Atlanta to keep this game relatively competitive. I’m on the Hawks and points in Denver on Saturday night.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +12.5