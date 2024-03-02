Hawks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread listed at only 2 points and the total sitting at 221.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday afternoon’s Hawks vs. Nets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Atlanta Hawks (+2) at 570 Brooklyn Nets (-2); o/u 221.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Hawks vs. Nets: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Murray Leads Atlanta with 28 Points

Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points (11-of-19 FGs), six rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers in a 124-97 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday. Despite an ugly loss for the Hawks, Murray was still able to post a solid line on efficient shooting. He was more effective as a playmaker in their first two games without Trae Young, but he is now averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 triples in their three games since Young went down. He struggled from the line in this game (4-of-7), which has dragged down his recent 9-cat value, but he is shooting 81.8% this season, so he should be better moving forward. Murray will continue to be their starting point guard until Trae returns, which could be the rest of the season.

Simmons Questionable to Face Hawks

Ben Simmons (left leg soreness) is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Hawks. Simmons has missed Brooklyn’s last two games with a leg injury, with his absence leading to more minutes for Dennis Schroder. Schroder is likely to remain in the starting lineup if Simmons is cleared, as the oft-injured guard/forward has been under a minutes restriction when available.

Hawks vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

Nets are 9-25-2 ATS in their last 36 games overall

Hawks are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 road games

Nets are 7-16 ATS in their last 23 games playing on 1 days rest

Hawks are 16-37 ATS in their last 53 games overall

Hawks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Nets’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games playing on one day of rest and is 5-0 in their last five games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games following a loss of more than 10 points and is 4-1 in their last five games coming off a loss.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Prediction: UNDER 221.5