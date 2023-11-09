    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brad BurnsBy Updated:No Comments
    Hawks vs. Magic

    The Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic in Mexico for this Southeast division matchup. Each team enters tonight with a 4-3 record and a loss in their last game. Review of the rotations and trends will help find a value bet. What’s the best play when it comes to this Hawks vs. Magic matchup? 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Atlanta Hawks (-3.5 -110) v. Orlando Magic(+3.5 110); o/u 232.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 9th, 2023

    Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, MX

    Hawks vs. Magic Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that each team has received 50%  of point spread bets. Check the webpage often as data updates throughout day. 

    Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

    Trae Young is averaging 21.7 PPG and 10.4 APG this season. His shooting splits for the season have been 33% from the field, 27% from three, and 89% from the free throw line.

    Orlando Magic DFS Spin

    Franz Wagner has scored twenty or more points in three games this season. His PPG averaged has reached 18.7. Every game he has scored twenty points in the Magic have won.

    Magic are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

    The totals have gone OVER in 1 of Magic’ last 5 games

    Hawks are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

    The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Hawks’ 3 last games at home

    Hawks vs. Magic Prediction:

    Hawks have a top five scoring offense and the Magic have a top three defense. Contrast between these squads adds another layer to the neutral site game. In an unpredictable environment I am inclined to take the points and the team who wants to play defense. Bet the Magic.

    Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Prediction: Orlando (+3.5 -110)

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com