Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic in Mexico for this Southeast division matchup. Each team enters tonight with a 4-3 record and a loss in their last game. Review of the rotations and trends will help find a value bet. What’s the best play when it comes to this Hawks vs. Magic matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Hawks (-3.5 -110) v. Orlando Magic(+3.5 110); o/u 232.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 9th, 2023

Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, MX

Hawks vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that each team has received 50% of point spread bets. Check the webpage often as data updates throughout day.

Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

Trae Young is averaging 21.7 PPG and 10.4 APG this season. His shooting splits for the season have been 33% from the field, 27% from three, and 89% from the free throw line.

Orlando Magic DFS Spin

Franz Wagner has scored twenty or more points in three games this season. His PPG averaged has reached 18.7. Every game he has scored twenty points in the Magic have won.

Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Magic are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

The totals have gone OVER in 1 of Magic’ last 5 games

Hawks are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Hawks’ 3 last games at home

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction:

Hawks have a top five scoring offense and the Magic have a top three defense. Contrast between these squads adds another layer to the neutral site game. In an unpredictable environment I am inclined to take the points and the team who wants to play defense. Bet the Magic.

Hawks vs. Magic NBA Betting Prediction: Orlando (+3.5 -110)