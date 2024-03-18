Close Menu
    Hawks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Hawks vs. Lakers

    With the point spread sitting at 8.5 and the total at 226, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Hawks vs. Lakers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    571 Atlanta Hawks (+8.5) at 572 Los Angeles Lakers (-8.5); o/u 226

    10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: N/A

    Hawks vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Capela Provides 15 Points vs. Clippers

    Clint Capela provided 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in Sunday’s 110-93 victory over the Clippers. Capela posted his fifth straight double-double and came away with his fourth game in five outings with at least one block. His performance this season has been a bit up-and-down, due in part to injuries and in part to the emergence of dominant forward Jalen Johnson. Onyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey have been solid as well, but with both of them sidelined, Capela’s play has been more consistent, and fantasy managers should expect that trend to continue moving forward.

    James Questionable vs. Hawks

    LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Hawks. Davis is again on the injury report due to his left ankle issue, but he played 38 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Warriors. With Anthony Davis (eye) also questionable, the Lakers could be without their two most essential players on Monday. If LeBron sits, Spencer Dinwiddie will move into the starting lineup, while D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will take on additional offensive responsibilities.

    Over is 4-1 in Lakers last 5 overall

    Under is 5-1 in Hawks last 6 overall

    Over is 4-0 in Lakers last 4 home games

    Under is 4-1 in Hawks last 5 games following a ATS win

    Hawks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Take Atlanta. The Lakers are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite, are 3-7 against the number in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games as a home favorite. On the other side, the Hawks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. They’re also 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games versus a team with a winning record.

    Hawks vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +8.5

