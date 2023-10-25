Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Hawks vs. Hornets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Atlanta Hawks went 41-41 in the regular season last year. They went 39-49-1 ATS last season.

The Charlotte Hornets went 27-55 in the regular season last year. They went 37-43-2 ATS last season.

Hawks vs. Hornets Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Atlanta Hawks (-3.5) at 506 Charlotte Hornets (+3.5); O/U 235.5

7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Hawks vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks -3.5 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Atlanta shooting guard Wesley Matthews will miss Wednesday’s opening game with a calf injury. Matthews averaged 15.8 minutes per game in 52 contests as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Matthews’ absence could lead to more minutes for Hawks’ sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 made three-pointers per game last season for the Hawks as he came off the bench in 45 of the 54 games he played last year.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Hornets small forward Cody Martin won’t play in his team’s first game on Wednesday. He’s dealing with a knee injury. Martin averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 19.1 minutes per contest for the Hornets last year.

Charlotte starting small forward Gordon Hayward may be asked to play some additional minutes due to Martin’s inability to play on Wednesday. In 50 games last season, Hayward averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1 made three-pointer per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Charlotte was 16-25 ATS as the home team last season.

Charlotte was 29-36-2 ATS as an underdog last season.

The under is 8-2 in Charlotte’s last 10 games.

Charlotte was 22-29-1 ATS in conference games last season.

The over is 7-3 in Atlanta’s last 10 games.

Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Prediction

Charlotte was one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. The Hornets had the second-worst straight-up record in the East at 27-55 and the 8th-worst record against the spread last season at 37-43-2. The culprit was their defense. The Hornets were 20th in the league in defensive efficiency last year.

Atlanta on the other hand was one of the better offensive teams in the league last season. The Hawks were 6th in the league in offensive efficiency in 2022-2023. Atlanta also has a new head coach in Quin Snyder. Snyder is one of the more respected basketball minds in the league and won 49 regular season games or more in three out of his last four years as the head coach of the Utah Jazz. I’m buying the Trae Young hype and think an offseason with Quin Snyder will have Atlanta winning this game by more than a possession on Wednesday.

Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS -3.5