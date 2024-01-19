Hawks vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 6.5 and the total at 228.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Hawks vs. Heat matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Atlanta Hawks (+6.5) at 540 Miami Heat (-6.5); o/u 228.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Hawks vs. Heat: Public Bettors Slightly Fade Miami

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Young Questionable to Face Heat on Friday

Trae Young (illness) is questionable to play against the Heat on Friday. If Young is unable to suit up on Friday, Dejounte Murray will slide over to point guard and take on the lead ball handling duties. Garrison Mathews will have a good chance at moving into the starting lineup, but that won’t make him a viable streaming option. Bogdan Bogdanovic should play a few extra minutes off the bench, and Trent Forrest should also make a return to the rotation after not playing in their last game.

Love Questionable to Face Hawks

Kevin Love (left knee contusion) is questionable to play against the Hawks on Friday. Love has missed their last three games, but he may be back in the lineup on Friday. If that happens, he will split the power forward minutes with Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin. That will likely prevent any of them from providing standard league value, though Martin could see some extra time on the wing with Love back.

Hawks vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Heat are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

Hawks are 14-40 ATS in their last 54 games overall

Heat are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog

Hawks are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 road games

Hawks vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-0 in the Heat’s last four games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite and is 4-0 in their last four games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in their previous contest. The under is also 39-19 in the Hawks’ last 58 games versus a team with a winning record, has cashed in four straight Atlanta games and is 4-1 in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Prediction: UNDER 228.5