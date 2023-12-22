Hawks vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to Miami to face the Heat on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Atlanta Hawks are 12-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-20 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 16-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-16 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) at 524 Miami Heat (-1.5); o/u 237.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Hawks vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson will miss Friday’s game against the Heat with a left wrist fracture. He’s been cleared to return to full team practice and could be back in early January. Johnson was in the midst of a breakout season before getting hurt as he was averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 12 starts prior to the injury.

Atlanta small forward AJ Griffin won’t play Friday as he tends to a personal matter. Griffin is averaging 2.5 points per game in 9.2 minutes per contest this season.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat forward Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game on Friday night due to a left calf strain. Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for Miami this year.

Miami point guard Tyler Herro was exceptional in his team’s 115-106 road win over Orlando on Wednesday night. In that game, the Milwaukee native posted a complete stat line of 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. He shot 10 of 17 from the field, 4 of 5 from deep, and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Hawks vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Atlanta is 4-7 ATS after a win this season.

Miami is 74-70-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2021 season.

Atlanta is 6-9 ATS as the road team this season.

The over is 18-9 in Atlanta’s games this season. That’s tied for the third-highest over percentage in the league.

The over is 15-13 in Miami’s games this year.

Hawks vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

As Miami proved on Wednesday night in Orlando, they are more than capable of beating an above-average team without the services of Jimmy Butler. The Heat have two things in their favor heading into this contest: depth and three-point shooting. Miami has 9 players that average more than 9 points per game and 11 players that average over 15 minutes per game. Players 6 through 12 on the Heat bench know that they are likely going to play, and they prepare accordingly.

The Heat have also shot the three-ball better than anyone else in the league this season. Miami is shooting a scorching 39.4% from beyond the arc thus far in 2023. That figure is nearly a full percentage point ahead of the #2 team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are shooting 38.6% from long range this year. The Heat have 9 players that average at least 1 made three-pointer per game, and it’s that combination of depth and shooting that I think will propel them to victory at home on Friday night.

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -1.5