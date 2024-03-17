Hawks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Sunday night at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Hawks cover the 10-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Atlanta Hawks are 29-37 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-44 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 42-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-33 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Atlanta Hawks (+10) at 556 Los Angeles Clippers (-10); o/u 225.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Hawks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks point guard Trae Young will sit out Sunday and likely several contests after that as he recovers from a surgically repaired torn finger ligament in his left hand. Young had been averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game before getting injured.

Atlanta forwards A.J. Griffin (leg), Saddiq Bey (knee), and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) will all sit out Sunday. Of that trio, Bey is the biggest loss of the three as he was averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game across 32.7 minutes per contest this season.

Hawks players that could have increased roles due to injury on Sunday include shooting guards Vit Krejci, Wesley Matthews, and Garrison Mathews. Trent Forrest should also see some more minutes this weekend due to the absence of Kobe Bufkin who is out with a toe sprain.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook will remain out of the lineup Sunday as he works his way back from a broken hand that required surgery. Westbrook is aiming to return before the start of the playoffs. He’d been averaging 11.1 points per game before getting injured.

Los Angeles guards James Harden (shoulder) and Norman Powell (leg) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Harden is averaging 17.4 points per contest while Powell is logging 13.9 points per game this season. Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, and Brandon Boston Jr. could all see additional run if Harden and/or Powell are unable to play this weekend.

Hawks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 87-80 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2018 season.

Los Angeles is 10-13 ATS after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 37-27-2 in the Clippers’ games this season.

The over is 34-31-1 in the Hawks’ games this season.

Hawks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

In Atlanta’s last 10 games against Los Angeles, they are 5-5 straight up. In those 10 games, the Hawks have only lost to the Clippers by double-digits twice. This line is probably as high as it is due to the multiple injuries that the Hawks have. But the oddsmakers are also likely inflating the line due to Atlanta’s terrible record against the number this season. The Hawks are an NBA-worst 22-44 ATS this season. They are only covering the spread 33.3% of the time. Therefore, they are getting an extra couple of points tacked onto their line to try to draw money on the other side.

It’s worth watching the injury report for this game on the Clippers’ side. This is because James Harden and Norman Powell are two of L.A.’s top four scorers. If either of them is out of the lineup, that could make the Hawks the more appealing team.

As it stands, the Hawks haven’t been terrible without Trae Young this season. They are 7-8 straight up but do have wins over the Cavs, Heat, Magic, and Knicks without their star point guard. I think Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has a big game and Atlanta will keep this one respectable on Sunday. I’m on the Hawks and the points in this one.

Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +10