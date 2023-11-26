Hawks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Boston to the face the Celtics at the TD Garden at 6:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Celtics are listed as 8.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 236.5 points, what is the best bet from TD Garden? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Atlanta Hawks (+8.0) at 518 Boston Celtics (-8.0); o/u 236.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Hawks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS SPIN

Trae Young scored 26 points on 9/17 from the field in the Hawks 136-108 versus the Wizards on Saturday night. The Hawks’ shot an exceptional 51% from the field as a team and 49% from deep in Saturday’s win. Atlanta will look to keep their hot shooting going as they face Boston on Sunday night.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Jayson Tatum recorded 26 points in Boston’s disappointing loss versus the Magic on Friday. Along with the loss to Orlando, Kristaps Porzingis also left the game early with left calf tightness. Porzingis has been ruled for Sunday’s contest, while Jrue Holiday is questionable with a calf injury.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Atlanta is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Celtics are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus Atlanta.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Warriors.

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction:

Atlanta enters Boston off an impressive win versus Washington, while Boston looks to bounce back from Friday’s loss versus Orlando.

Give me Atlanta here. With Porzingis out and Holiday not 100%, Boston is not the same team. They are still great, but the Hawks are currently playing some good basketball themselves. Hawks’ superstar, Trae Young is back to playing at an elite level, after his slow start to the season by his standards. ATL stays within the number here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Hawks +8