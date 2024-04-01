Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Hawks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Hawks vs. Bulls

    With the point spread sitting at 2.5 and the total at 223, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Hawks vs. Bulls matchup? Tip-off from the United Center is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    559 Atlanta Hawks (+2.5) at 560 Chicago Bulls (-2.5); o/u 223

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Hawks vs. Bulls: Public Bettors all over Chicago

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Murray manages 20 points in loss to Bucks

    Dejounte Murray managed 20 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and three triples across 42 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee. After delivering a career-high 44 points and hitting a game-winner in OT on Thursday, Murray was set up for a let-down performance against Milwaukee. He shot the ball only 19 times compared to 44 on Thursday. That said, it was Bogdan Bogdanovic who had the hot hand, leading Atlanta with 38. Murray’s efficiency was poor once again. He went 7-of-19 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Still, he teased a triple-double and helped fantasy managers out with some quality peripheral contributions. The loss snaps a four-game win streak for the Hawks, and the team will look to get back on track Monday with a trip to Chicago.

    DeRozan scores 27 points vs. T-Wolves

    DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 27 points (11-of-23 FGs, 4-of-7 FTs), two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block and one triple against the Timberwolves on Sunday. DeRozan didn’t have his typical dominant night from the free throw line, but he was still able to post an effective line. This was his fifth straight game with at least 27 points, and he was also able to provide solid value as a playmaker. DeRozan has been a consistent producer, though next week Chicago is one of six teams that only plays three games. That starts off against the Hawks on Monday, which will be an important game in determining the bottom two seeds in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. They’ll need a big game from DeMar to maintain homecourt advantage for that game.

    Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Bulls are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 home games

    Hawks are 8-21 ATS in their last 29 road games

    Hawks vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Bulls’ last 10 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 5-0 in their last five games when playing back-to-back nights. On the other side, the over is a perfect 7-0 in the Hawks’ last seven games overall, is 7-0 in their last seven games after they scored 100 points or more in their previous contest and is 41-16 in their last 57 games played on a Monday.

    Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 223

