    NBA Articles

    Hawks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Hawks vs. Bulls

    The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks from the United Center. The Bulls are listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total at 233.5 points what is the smart play from Chicago? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Bulls prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    513 Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) at 514 Chicago Bulls (-1.5); o/u 233.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Hawks vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Hawks DFS SPIN

    Atlanta dropped their second straight on Saturday night, after their 125-119 loss to Memphis. Trae Young scored 30 points on 11/24 from the floor in the loss. The Hawks will look to snap their two-game skid from Chicago on Tuesday.

    Chicago Bulls DFS SPIN

    Chicago dropped to 13-18 on the season after losing to Cleveland 109-95 on December 23rd. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago in scoring with 21 points in defeat. Chicago will look to bounce back at home versus Atlanta.

    The Bulls are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Hawks.

    Atlanta is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction:

    The Hawks have dropped two in a row, while Chicago also looks to get back in the win column after losing to Cleveland.

    Give me the over here. Atlanta’s defense has been dreadful, especially as of a late allowing over 120 points in four straight. Despite the bad defense, they have been staying in games with Trae Young and the offense scoring at a high rate. On the other side, the Bulls are not high-powered offense, but should benefit from ATL’s poor defense to push this game over the total.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 233.5

