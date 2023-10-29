Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks hosts the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night from the Fiserv Forum. With the Bucks listed as a 6.5-point home favorites and the total at 238.5 points where is the value from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Atlanta Hawks (+6.5) at 572 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5); o/u 238.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Hawks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS SPIN

Deandre Hunter had a big night against the Knicks in the Hawks 126-120 loss on Friday night. Hunter scored 27-points and grabbed six reboards. The Hawks need all-star Trae Young to find his groove after starting the season 8/35 from the field over the first two games.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Damien Lillard led Milwaukee in scoring with 39 points in the Bucks 118-117 win against the 76ers on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added a double-double in Thursday’s contest. The duo of Lillard/Antetokounmpo is going to be a tough matchup for any opponent this year.

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

The Hawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Bucks.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 games in this matchup.

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction:

The Hawks are off to tough 0-2 start on the year, while Lillard and Giannis showed out in their opening night win against the 76ers.

Take the Hawks in this one, Milwaukee will be without all-star Khris Middleton for this contest. Deandre Hunter should be able to do a decent job containing Giannis, and Trae Young should be able to get going offensively being matched up with Lillard. The Hawks should have an extra sense of desperation, as they don’t want to begin the season 0-3. The Bucks are great but grabbing 6.5 points feels like too many here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Hawks +6.5