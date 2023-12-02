Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Hawks vs. Bucks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Atlanta Hawks are 9-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-13 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 13-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11-1 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Atlanta Hawks (+6.5) at 540 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5); o/u 250.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Hawks vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson will miss Saturday’s game and likely several contests after that with a broken left wrist. Johnson was in the midst of a breakout season this year as he was averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game before getting hurt. Atlanta’s Saddiq Bey should see more time in the starting lineup due to Johnson’s multiple-week absence.

Atlanta star point guard Trae Young went off in his team’s 137-135 road win over San Antonio on Thursday. The Oklahoma alum had 45 points, 14 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. He shot 15 of 29 from the field and 13 of 16 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Jae Crowder (groin) and shooting guard Pat Connaughton (ankle) will both miss Saturday’s home tilt with the Hawks. Crowder is averaging 8.1 points per game and Connaughton is scoring 5.8 points per game. Both players were averaging over 23 minutes per contest for the Bucks this season.

Milwaukee rookie shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable to play on Saturday with lower back spasms. The UConn alum is averaging 2.3 points per game in 8.6 minutes per contest in 2023.

Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is 1-3-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 2-6-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

The Bucks are 2-7-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The over is 12-7 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

The over is 11-7 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Bucks have the third-best straight-up record in the East at 13-6, but the fourth-worst record against the spread in the NBA at 7-11-1. Milwaukee is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games despite going 3-1 straight up in those contests. The Bucks are winning games, they just aren’t winning them by enough points to cover the spread with any type of consistency.

Atlanta is 2-2 straight up and 1-3 ATS on their current road trip. In the Hawks’ two wins over Washington and San Antonio, point guard Trae Young posted double-doubles with points and assists. Both of those teams rank in the bottom three of the NBA in points allowed per game. The Bucks aren’t much better as they rank 23rd in scoring defense and 21st in defensive efficiency this year. The over/under for this game is a staggering 250.5 points, and I think Atlanta can keep this contest close by scoring a lot of points. I’m on the underdog Hawks in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +6.5