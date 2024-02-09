Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Hawks vs. 76ers

    With Atlanta listed as a 3.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 242.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to Friday night’s Hawks vs. 76ers matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Atlanta Hawks (-3.5) at 534 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5); o/u 242.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: NBA TV

    Hawks vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Siding with Atlanta

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Young Scores 25 Points in Loss to Clippers

    Trae Young accumulated 25 points, 12 assists, two rebounds, two steals and three triples Monday in a loss to the Clippers. Young was an efficient 8-of-14 in this one, and he delivered his fifth double-double in his last six contests. Over his last six, he’s averaged 29.5 points, 11.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.3 triples, stuffing the stat sheet and making fools of all voters who excluded him from this year’s All-Star game.

    The Hawks have been playing in some incredibly high scoring matchups as of late, so the opportunity to put up points and facilitate at an elite level should be there on any given night. Young and Co. head to TD Garden to face the Celtics on Wednesday. Young went for 33/5/7 in his first matchup with Boston back in November.

    Maxey Balanced in loss to Warriors

    Tyrese Maxey (illness) shot 5-of-14 from the field in Wednesday’s 127-104 loss to the Warriors, accumulating 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes. An illness has reportedly been running through the 76ers squad, and Maxey wasn’t guaranteed to play on Wednesday. He did his best to fight through it, but the All-Star guard did not look like his energetic self.

    Maxey did not attempt a free throw, the first time he’s done that in a game since December 16 against Charlotte, and he had as many turnovers as assists (three). With Joel Embiid (knee) out indefinitely, Philadelphia’s margin for error is very small. Hopefully, Maxey will be closer to full strength when the 76ers host the Hawks on Friday.

    76ers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Hawks are 4-14 ATS in their last 18 road games

    76ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games

    Hawks are 17-42 ATS in their last 59 games overall

    Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 5-0-1 in the 76ers’ last six games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog and is 8-3 in their last 11 games following a loss. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last five road games, is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

    Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: UNDER 242.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com