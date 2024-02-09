Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Atlanta listed as a 3.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 242.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to Friday night’s Hawks vs. 76ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Atlanta Hawks (-3.5) at 534 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5); o/u 242.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBA TV

Hawks vs. 76ers: Public Bettors Siding with Atlanta

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Young Scores 25 Points in Loss to Clippers

Trae Young accumulated 25 points, 12 assists, two rebounds, two steals and three triples Monday in a loss to the Clippers. Young was an efficient 8-of-14 in this one, and he delivered his fifth double-double in his last six contests. Over his last six, he’s averaged 29.5 points, 11.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.3 triples, stuffing the stat sheet and making fools of all voters who excluded him from this year’s All-Star game.

The Hawks have been playing in some incredibly high scoring matchups as of late, so the opportunity to put up points and facilitate at an elite level should be there on any given night. Young and Co. head to TD Garden to face the Celtics on Wednesday. Young went for 33/5/7 in his first matchup with Boston back in November.

Maxey Balanced in loss to Warriors

Tyrese Maxey (illness) shot 5-of-14 from the field in Wednesday’s 127-104 loss to the Warriors, accumulating 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes. An illness has reportedly been running through the 76ers squad, and Maxey wasn’t guaranteed to play on Wednesday. He did his best to fight through it, but the All-Star guard did not look like his energetic self.

Maxey did not attempt a free throw, the first time he’s done that in a game since December 16 against Charlotte, and he had as many turnovers as assists (three). With Joel Embiid (knee) out indefinitely, Philadelphia’s margin for error is very small. Hopefully, Maxey will be closer to full strength when the 76ers host the Hawks on Friday.

Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

76ers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Hawks are 4-14 ATS in their last 18 road games

76ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games

Hawks are 17-42 ATS in their last 59 games overall

Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-0-1 in the 76ers’ last six games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog and is 8-3 in their last 11 games following a loss. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last five road games, is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: UNDER 242.5