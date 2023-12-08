Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Atlanta Hawks head to Philly to face the 76ers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 8-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Hawks vs. 76ers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Atlanta Hawks are 9-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-15 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 13-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-7 ATS this season.

Hawks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Atlanta Hawks (+8) at 510 Philadephia 76ers (-8); o/u 241.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Hawks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young is questionable for Friday’s game due to an illness. Young is averaging 27.2 points and 10.6 assists per game for the Hawks this season. If Trae Young is forced to sit out, Dejounte Murray could shift to point guard, and Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could potentially slide into the starting lineup.

Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson won’t play in Friday’s game due to a left wrist fracture. He should be out until the end of December. Johnson is averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for Atlanta in 2023.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid was otherworldly in his team’s 131-126 road win over the Wizards on Wednesday. In that contest, Embiid poured in 50 points while shooting 19 of 29 from the field and 11 of 13 from the charity stripe. If that wasn’t enough, the Kansas alum also recorded 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey was also superb in his team’s win over Washington. The Kentucky alum had 26 points and 7 assists. He was efficient with his shooting as he made 10 of 20 shots from the field, 2 of 6 three-point attempts, and all 4 of his free throw tries.

Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Atlanta is 2-4 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 8-4 ATS after a win this season.

Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The Hawks are the worst team against the number in the NBA this year. Atlanta is a league-worst 5-15 ATS overall and 3-6 ATS as an underdog this year, the latter figure ranks in the bottom five of the NBA this season. Furthermore, Atlanta is an NBA-worst 2-8 ATS after a loss this year.

Philadelphia has been solid against the number at home this season. The Sixers are 7-3 ATS as the home team and 6-2 ATS as a home favorite in 2023. What’s more, Philadelphia has been elite against the East this year as they are 9-5 ATS in conference games this season. I can’t back Atlanta with how bad they’ve been against the spread this season. So I’m rolling with the 76ers at home on Friday night.

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -8