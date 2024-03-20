Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 219.5, is the under the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in San Francisco?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Memphis Grizzlies (+10) at 522 Golden State Warriors (-10); o/u 219.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bane Finishes with 24 Points vs. Kings

Desmond Bane finished Monday’s 121-111 loss to the Kings with 24 points (7-of-19 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. After playing 32 minutes in his first game back from a sprained ankle on Saturday, Bane logged 37 in Monday’s overtime loss. He’s had better nights shooting the basketball, but the rebound, assist, and steals production was encouraging.

Given his talent level and the key contributors who aren’t available, Bane is well-positioned to provide high value in fantasy basketball. However, the possibility of him being shut down lingers. Hopefully, Bane can remain healthy and avoid that fate. The Grizzlies play two more road games in Week 21, beginning with the Warriors on Wednesday.

Curry Finishes with 27 Points

Stephen Curry shot 8-of-20 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line in Monday’s 119-112 loss to the Knicks. He scored 27 points with five rebounds, five assists, and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes. Curry got off to a slow start. He missed all three shot attempts in the first quarter. He managed to get going during the second and third quarters, but he was 1-of-5 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Curry has scored at least 27 points in three of the four games he’s played since tallying just four in a March 3 loss to the Celtics. Shooting 43.8% from the field, he ranks just outside the top 50 in 8- and 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. Curry and the Warriors, now below .500 at home, play three more games in Week 21. That begins with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Grizzlies are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

Warriors are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games as a favorite

Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Warriors’ last 11 games as a favorite, is 5-0 in their last five games versus an opponent with a losing record and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when playing on one day of rest. The under is also 15-6 in Golden State’s last 21 games overall, is 8-3 in its last 11 games after scoring 100 points or more in its previous contest and is 6-1 in its last seven games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage below .400.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 219.5