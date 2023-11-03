Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Oregon to face the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday night from the Moda Center. The Grizzlies are listed 3.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 220.5. Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5); o/u 220.5

10:00 pm ET, Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Grizzlies in this game, as 78% of the bets are on Memphis -3.5. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Memphis Grizzlies DFS SPIN

Marcus Smart scored 11 points on 4/11 shooting, with six assists in the road loss to Utah. The longtime Celtics guard had his career altered over the summer, and through five games he’s received more volume than ever due to a lack of sources in Memphis. Smart should see plenty of minutes against his former teammate Malcolm Brogdon here, and he’ll look to guide the Grizz to their first win of the season. Smart is averaging 16.0 ppg, 3.2 spg, and 5.8 apg through five games.

Portland Trail Blazers DFS SPIN

Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 points on 5/11 shooting, with six boards and six assists in the road win over Detroit. The former UVA guard finds himself in a similar position to his former Boston teammate Marcus Smart, as he’s gone from a contender to a transition project, and he’s capitalized on the role early. Brogdon is averaging 18.2 ppg, with 4.6 rpg and 4.4 apg thru five games.

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 1-4 against the spread, with a 2-3 o/u record.

Portland is 2-3 ATS, with a 2-3 over/under record.

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

Memphis has a clear glaring absence in their lineup, and they haven’t been able to shield that through two weeks of action. Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have the look of a lottery team, as they’re now to only winless squad in the NBA. Portland picked up a pair of road wins after a 0-3 start, and I like their chances at home in this contest. Spot Portland the points for safety here in this Group A matchup.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: PORTLAND TO COVER +3.5