Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the line sitting at 11.5 and the total at 213.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Memphis Grizzlies (+12.5) at 526 Minnesota Timberwolves (-12.5); o/u 213.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Public Bettors Supporting Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jackson Scores 15 Points vs. Nets

Jaren Jackson Jr. shot 2-of-12 from the field and 10-of-13 from the foul line in Monday’s 111-86 loss to the Nets, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes.

Jackson had a brutal night inside of the arc, as he made just one of his 10 attempts. The point total was boosted by JJJ making ten free throws, and he also recorded a full stat line, so all wasn’t lost on Monday. This season has left much to be desired, despite Jackson being a 5th-round player in 8- and 9-cat formats. The injury-related absences and Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension to begin the season haven’t done any of the Grizzlies any favors, especially Jackson.

Anderson Does Not Return after Injury

Kyle Anderson (left hamstring soreness) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Spurs. Slo Mo has started their last two games, with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns each missing one. However, with Anderson joining Towns on the sidelines for this game, Naz Reid should see some extra minutes down the stretch. If Anderson remains out past this game, Reid should continue to see a larger role off the bench.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 0 days rest

Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Timberwolves’ last five home games, is 4-1 in their last five games as a home favorite and is 14-6 in their last 20 games versus a team with a losing record. On the other side, the under is 20-8 in the Grizzlies’ last 28 games versus a team with a winning record, is 3-1-1 in their last five games overall and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: UNDER 213.5