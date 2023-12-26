Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Memphis Grizzlies for at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Pelicans are listed as 5.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 229.5 points, what is the smart bet in the rematch from NOLA? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Pelicans prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Memphis Grizzlies (+5.0) at 508 New Orleans Pelicans (-5.0); o/u 229.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies DFS SPIN

Memphis won their third consecutive game after defeating the Atlanta Hawks by six points on Saturday night. Desmond Bane had a big night in the win scoring 37 points on 13/25 from the floor. Memphis will look to pick up their 10th of the season on Tuesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

New Orleans dropped a close one to the Houston Rockets on December 23rd. Houston defeated the Pelicans 106-104. Zion Williamson scored 28 points in the loss, the Pelicans will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus New Orleans.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction:

The Grizzlies have won three-straight, while New Orleans looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

Take Memphis, they have been a different team with Ja Morant back in the lineup. Desmond Bane and Morant are both playing at a high level, despite majority of their team being injured. We’ll ride the hot team with Memphis and hope they can keep their momentum going to cover from New Orleans.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Memphis +5