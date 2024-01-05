Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Grizzlies cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 11-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-21 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 17-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-20 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

583 Memphis Grizzlies (+4.5) at 584 Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5); o/u 228.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies point guard Derrick Rose has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Lakers. He’s nursing a left hamstring strain and is considered week-to-week going forward. Rose is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists per contest in 17 games of action for Memphis this season.

Memphis guard Vince Williams Jr. missed the club’s previous game due to left foot soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game with that same ailment. Williams is putting up 5.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 20.9 minutes per contest this year.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura has been ruled out for Friday night’s home tilt with the Grizzlies due to a left calf strain. He’s averaging 11.6 points per game this year. Los Angeles point guard D’Angelo Russell is doubtful to play on Friday as he nurses a tailbone contusion. Russell is putting up 14.8 points per game in 28 starts for the Lakers this season.

Lakers small forward LeBron James is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. James is second on the team in scoring with 25.0 points per game in 2023. Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play with a left ankle sprain on Friday. Davis leads the team in scoring (25.2 points per game) and rebounding (12.5 boards per game) this season.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Memphis is 6-8 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 11-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Los Angeles is 12-8 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Both of these teams have been struggling of late. Things have been slightly worse for Memphis. The Grizzlies are 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games and 0-5 against the spread in that same span. Memphis is 9-18 ATS against conference foes this season and 9-14 ATS against non-division opponents in 2023. The Grizzlies might have gotten Ja Morant back, but the team is still struggling to consistently get stops on defense. They’re in a tough spot against a Lakers team that desperately needs a victory on Friday.

For all of L.A.’s supposed problems, they’re still 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games and 11-5 straight up at home on the season. The Lakers still rank in the top half of the league in point differential at home this season (+4.3 points per game) and I think they earn a hard-fought victory in their home arena by 5 points or more on Friday night.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -4.5