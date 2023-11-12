Grizzlies vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Memphis Grizzlies this Sunday from the Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are listed 8.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 224.5. Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (+8.5) at Los Angeles Clippers (-8.5); o/u 224.5

3:30 pm ET, Saturday, November 12th, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Grizzlies vs Clippers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Grizzlies in this game, as 78% of the bets are on Memphis +8.5. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Memphis Grizzlies DFS SPIN

Desmond Bane scored 37 points on 14/28 shooting, with eight assists in the road loss to Utah. The former TCU guard has capitalized on the volume he’s received through the first portion of the season, and while the Grizzlies are struggling, he’s been productive with the ball. Bane has hit the 30-point mark in three of the last four games, and he should see ample opportunity during both of Memphis’matchups in LA. Bane is averaging 26.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 4.3 apg for the season.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

James Harden scored 14 points on 3/6 shooting, with three assists and five boards in the loss to Dallas. The Beard wasn’t able to lift the Clips in their In-Season Tournament match with the Mavs, and after joining during a rough road stretch, he’ll now play his first home game. The LA native hasn’t been the main source of the Clippers’ problems recently, as Paul George and Russell Westbrook haven’t shot well since his arrival, but this is a home matchup they have to find a way to win. I like Harden responding from a quiet night back in Texas with a sample of what he can break to this team Sunday, and he’s averaging 14.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, and 4.7 apg for LAC.

Grizzlies vs Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-7 against the spread, with a 4-5 o/u record.

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS, with a 4-3-1 over/under record.

Grizzlies vs Clippers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

There will be more panic in the public behind closed doors, but eyebrows will raise if the Clippers don’t win this game. On paper, they have the talent to put that untimely road trip behind them, but they’re shooting terribly right now, and it’s hard to warrant trusting them to beat anyone by nine right now. Memphis on the other hand, has felt the effects of life without Ja Morant, and although they’ve been scrappy, they enter with a poor 1-8 record. The Grizzlies have just as much to play for as the Clippers, if not more, so let’s spot them the points in hopes of another gritty effort.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: MEMPHIS TO COVER +8.5