    Grizzlies vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Grizzlies vs. Celtics

    With the point spread sitting at a whopping 18 points and the total at 219.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Grizzlies vs. Celtics matchup? Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    547 Memphis Grizzlies (+18) at 548 Boston Celtics (-18); o/u 219.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Public Bettors Love Underdog on Sunday

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Jackson Jr. Ruled out for Sunday’s Game in Boston

    Jaren Jackson Jr. (right hip soreness) and Ziaire Williams (left hand bone contusion) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Celtics. While this will be a fourth straight absence for Williams, this will be just the third absence of the year for JJJ. The team’s injury report looks like one that a lottery team would put out in April, which will allow for plenty of open minutes and shots for other players. David Roddy and GG Jackson should be the two players that directly benefit from Jackson Jr.’s absence.

    Tatum Scores 23 Points vs. Lakers

    Jayson Tatum shot 8-of-21 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in Thursday’s 114-105 loss to the Lakers, accounting for 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and five 3-pointers in 37 minutes.

    Tatum’s issue was shooting inside the arc, as he was just 3-of-10 from two on Thursday. He still recorded a full stat line, so fantasy managers still derived some value from a disappointing night for the Celtics. Over the past two weeks, Tatum’s provided top 20 per-game value in 8-cat formats, slightly better than his ranking for the season (22, per Basketball Monster). The Celtics end their Week 15 slate at home against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

    Celtics are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Grizzlies are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games

    Celtics are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Grizzlies are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog

    Grizzlies vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in eight out of the Celtics’ last 10 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 5-1 in their last six games as a home favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Grizzlies’ last four games as an underdog, is 4-0 in their last four games overall and is 10-2 in their last 12 games following an ATS loss.

    Grizzlies vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: UNDER 219.5

