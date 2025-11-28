Friday NBA Best Bets Nov. 28: Can Phoenix cover as big underdogs?

Last Updated on November 28, 2025 2:58 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Friday, Nov. 28, features 11 games of NBA Cup play. Can Detroit cover the small number as a home favorite against Orlando? Can the Suns keep it close against a dominant Thunder team? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Friday, November 28, 2025.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 28: Pick 1 — Detroit Pistons -1.5 vs. Orlando Magic (7:30 PM ET)

Detroit reserve forward Bobi Klintman and Pistons backup guard Marcus Sasser will both sit out Friday’s game against Orlando. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (conditioning) is questionable to play on Friday.

Orlando forwards Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner will both be unavailable for Friday’s game against Detroit.

Detroit has been lights out over the first month of the NBA season. The Pistons are 15-3 straight up and 12-6 against the spread through their first 18 games of 2025-26. A few other numbers will bolster the case for the Pistons on Friday. Detroit is 2-0 ATS after a loss, 6-2 ATS as the home team, and 9-5 ATS as a favorite this year. For those reasons, Detroit -1.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 28: Pick 2 — Phoenix Suns +15.5 at Oklahoma City Thunder (9:30 PM ET)

For the Suns, they’ll be without Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and Ryan Dunn against the Thunder on Friday.

For the Thunder, Aaron Wiggins, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber will all miss Friday’s contest.

Oklahoma City has opened the 2025-26 campaign on a tear. The Thunder are 18-1 straight up and 10-9 against the spread this season. The reason that OKC has been better straight up than against the spread is that the Thunder’s lines are becoming inflated. Oklahoma City’s lines are getting extra points tacked onto them for how good they’ve been this year.

When you add in the fact that Phoenix is 13-6 ATS overall, 12-5 ATS in conference games, and 10-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season, the case for the Suns becomes clear. The pick is Phoenix +15.5.

