Friday NBA Best Bets Nov 21: Can the Heat cover +2.5?

The NBA schedule on Friday, Nov. 21, features 9 games of NBA Cup play. Can Chicago win and cover at home against Miami? Can Dallas cover a small number against a floundering New Orleans squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 21.

NBA Best Bets Nov 21: Pick 1 — Miami Heat +2.5 at Chicago Bulls (8:00 PM ET)

Miami won’t have Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, or Terry Rozier for this game. Chicago will be without forward Zach Collins as he recovers from a wrist injury. For the Bulls, Jalen Smith is probable, Tre Jones and Coby White are both questionable.

I think this is a value spot for Miami. The Heat are getting 2.5 points against a Chicago team that is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games and 3-5-1 ATS in that same span. Some encouraging numbers for Miami: they are 5-3 ATS after a win and 6-2 ATS in conference games this year. What’s more, the Heat are 6-4 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 6-4 ATS as an underdog this season. For that reason, Miami +2.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov 21: Pick 2 — Dallas Mavericks -3.5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8:30 PM ET)

Pelicans guard Jordan Poole, forward Karlo Matkovic, and guard Dejounte Murray will all sit out Fridays game against the Mavericks.

Dallas guards Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum will miss Friday’s contest. Mavericks power forward Anthony Davis will miss Friday’s game as well.

This seems like a soft line. New Orleans is 2-13 straight up on the season, including 1-6 straight up on the road. The Pelicans have lost 7 straight games. All of those losses were by 7 points or more. Conversely, the Mavs are 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games. Against the team with the second-worst record in the league, I’m backing Dallas at home in this one. The pick is the Mavericks -3.5.

