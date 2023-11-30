Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers head to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Clippers cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Clippers vs. Warriors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-10 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 8-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5) at 518 Golden State Warriors (-4.5); o/u 227.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Clippers vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers guard Norman Powell left the team’s game on Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. He played 13 minutes and didn’t return once he exited the contest. Powell is questionable for Thursday night’s game at Golden State. Norman Powell is L.A.’s best bench player as he’s averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 24.4 minutes per contest this season.

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard was first-rate in his team’s 131-117 win over the Kings on Wednesday. In that contest, the San Diego State alum poured in 34 points on 14 of 18 shooting from the floor and 2 of 3 shooting from deep. He also snagged a team-high 9 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, blocked 2 shots, and recorded a steal.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Chris Paul won’t play in Thursday’s game against the Clippers. He’s nursing a lower left leg contusion. Paul is sixth on Golden State in scoring with 8.9 points per game and leads the club with 7.3 assists per game this year.

Golden State shooting guard Gary Payton II won’t play Thursday as he recovers from a torn right calf he suffered earlier this week. Payton is averaging 5.9 points per game in 17.3 minutes per contest this season.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 9-13 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 7-10 ATS when playing on no rest since the beginning of last season.

Golden State is 31-24-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

The Clippers are 2-5 ATS after a win this season.

The under is 11-5-1 in the Clippers’ games this season. That’s the highest under percentage in the league this year.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

The Clippers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest, though the travel isn’t really the issue. L.A. is are simply going from Sacramento to San Francisco, which can be traversed in less than 90 minutes by car. But Thursday’s contest will be L.A.’s third game in four nights, and their aging roster is comprised of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. All four of those players are age 32 or over, and that could present a problem against Golden State on Wednesday.

Golden State should be well-rested as they last played on Tuesday in Sacramento and last played before that at home against San Antonio on Friday. Steph Curry is still as great as ever as he’s seventh in the NBA in scoring this season with 29.7 points per game. He also leads the league with an average of 5.3 made three-pointers per game. I like the Warriors to get back on track at home in this contest and triumph by 5 points or more.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4.5