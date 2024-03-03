Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting as basically a pick’em and the total at 221, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Clippers vs. Timberwolves matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

581 Los Angeles Clippers (+1) at 582 Minnesota Timberwolves (-1); o/u 221

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Public Bettors backing Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kawhi Accounts for 27 Points in rout of Wizards

Kawhi Leonard accounted for 27 points (9-of-20 FGs, 7-of-7 FTs), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers in Friday’s 140-115 rout of the Wizards. Leonard, who played 29 minutes on Friday, has scored 20 points or more in all five of the Clippers’ post-All-Star break games.

While he was held in check down the stretch during Wednesday’s disappointing loss to the Lakers, there was no need for Kawhi to play during the fourth quarter on Friday. He’s providing top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats this season and is closing in on the top five in 9-cat. Leonard’s assist numbers are worth keeping an eye on in the short term, as the Clippers lost Russell Westbrook with a broken left hand during the first half. More playmaking could be in the cards for Leonard and Paul George to help James Harden shoulder the load.

Edwards Questionable to face Clippers

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) and Kyle Anderson (left knee sprain) are questionable to play against the Clippers on Sunday. Edwards exited early from Friday’s game against the Kings due to personal reasons, but if he remains out on Sunday, it appears that it will be because of soreness inhis ankle. If he is sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should get the starting nod, where he should be able to contribute value defensively. Anderson has missed the team’s last two games, with Naz Reid playing big minutes in his absence. If Slo Mo misses another one, Reid will receive a huge boost in minutes.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Timberwolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Timberwolves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss

Clippers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win

Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 11-5 in the Clippers’ last 16 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 games coming off a win and is 11-5 in their last 16 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the under is 11-5 in the Timberwolves’ last 16 games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in their previous contest, is 4-1 in their last five games coming off a loss and is 5-1 in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: UNDER 221