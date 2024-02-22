Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 2 and the total at 237.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Clippers vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Los Angeles Clippers (+2) at 516 Oklahoma City Thunder (-2); o/u 237.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Clippers vs. Thunder: Public Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

George Accounts for 24 Points in win vs. Warriors

Paul George accounted for 24 points (8-of-17 FGs, 7-of-8 FTs), five rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer in Wednesday’s 130-125 win over the Warriors, playing 33 minutes. George would foul out of the Clippers’ comeback victory, but his only issue was the 3-pointer. He made just one of seven attempts, continuing a slump that began during the Clippers’ January 29 loss to the Cavaliers.

Starting with that game, he’s shot 16-of-61 (26.2%) from beyond the arc. George’s versatility has carried the day during this slump, resulting in him still providing 4th-round value in 8- and 9-cat formats. George made 70% of his 2-pointers on Wednesday while finishing a game with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the first time since the Clippers’ January 16 win over Oklahoma City.

SGA Lights Up Orlando

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lit up Orlando on Tuesday with 32 points (11-of-24 FGs, 9-of-10 FTs), three rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer. SGA struggled in the first half of this game and had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting before the break. However, he started the second half off by making his first six shots and scored 15 points in the third quarter and added nine more in the fourth. He also shot 9-of-10 from the free throw line in this game, which was a nice bounce back performance after an uncharacteristic 5-of-9 outing from the charity stripe on Sunday.

Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

Thunder are 17-7 ATS in their last 24 home games

Clippers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games as a road favorite

Thunder are 26-11 ATS in their last 37 games as a home favorite

Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-0 in the Thunder’s last six games overall, is 6-0 in their last six games as a favorite and is 6-0 in their last six games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the over is 11-5-1 in their last 17 games as a road underdog, is 14-6-1 in their last 21 games as an underdog and is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games playing on three or more days of rest.

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OVER 237.5