Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Clippers cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 17-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-13 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 17-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-7-1 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5) at 506 Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5); o/u 234.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Clippers vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Paul George missed the team’s game against the Mavericks on Wednesday night due to an illness, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s clash with the Thunder. George is averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season.

Clippers guard Norman Powell was superb off the bench in his team’s 120-111 road win over the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Powell had 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and posted a team-best plus-minus of +16 in his club’s road victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tremendous in his team’s 116-97 home win over the Grizzlies on Monday night. In that game, the Kentucky alum recorded 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. He shot 8 of 18 from the field but made 13 of 14 free throw attempts to spur his team to victory.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren also made his presence felt on Monday night. The 7-footer logged 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 7 blocks while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 2 of 4 from deep. He converted his only free throw attempt and posted a plus-minus of +13 in the win.

Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 9-7 ATS after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 11-10 ATS in non-division games this season.

The Clippers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 14-11 in Oklahoma City’s games this season.

The under is 16-10-1 in L.A.’s games this season. That’s the second-highest under percentage in the league.

Clippers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

No team in the NBA is hotter than the Los Angeles Clippers right now. L.A. has won 9 consecutive games straight up, and they’ve gone 7-2 ATS in that span. The key has been the acclimation of James Harden into the Clippers’ offense as the starting point guard. Harden has a team-best 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, and he’s putting up 17.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and a blistering 44% from deep.

Even if Paul George sits out on Thursday, the Clippers can simply give more minutes to Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook, who normally come off the bench for Los Angeles. The public is on the Thunder at home, but I’m siding with the hottest team in the league this month: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS +4.5