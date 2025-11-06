Clippers vs. Suns Prediction: Can LA get back to .500?

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 2:04 am by Alex Becker

PHOENIX — The Suns look to stabilize after an uneven defensive week as the Clippers bring their half-court shot-making and veteran creation west. Our Clippers vs. Suns prediction weighs whether LA’s shot creators can generate enough offense to cover the number.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Clippers vs Suns Odds

Clippers vs. Suns Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Clippers +112 / Suns -161

Clippers +112 / Suns -161 Spread: Clippers +2.5 (-110) / Suns -2.5 (-110)

Clippers +2.5 (-110) / Suns -2.5 (-110) Total: 223.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

223.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ TV: NBA TV

Clippers vs. Suns Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: LA leans slower (30th in pace), and will likely opt for more three-pointers with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard out. Phoenix mirrors that cadence (27th in pace) with heavy pull-up jump shot volume and modest rim pressure.

LA leans slower (30th in pace), and will likely opt for more three-pointers with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard out. Phoenix mirrors that cadence (27th in pace) with heavy pull-up jump shot volume and modest rim pressure. On-Ball Creation: Clippers will need Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic to create shots with Harden and Leonard out of the lineup. Devin Booker and Jalen Green will likely shoulder the offensive load for Phoenix. But the turnover rate climbs versus teams that stunt aggressively—an LA specialty.

Clippers will need Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic to create shots with Harden and Leonard out of the lineup. Devin Booker and Jalen Green will likely shoulder the offensive load for Phoenix. But the turnover rate climbs versus teams that stunt aggressively—an LA specialty. Interior & Glass: Ivica Zubac (9.7 rebounds per game) gives the Clippers the edge on the defensive glass; Suns struggle on the offensive glass when they use smaller lineups. Second-chance point advantage skews toward LA.

Ivica Zubac (9.7 rebounds per game) gives the Clippers the edge on the defensive glass; Suns struggle on the offensive glass when they use smaller lineups. Second-chance point advantage skews toward LA. Injury/Status: Clippers: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Jordan Miller are out. Suns: Dillon Brooks is out. Jalen Green is probable.

Public Betting Splits & Market Trends

Early Tickets: Clippers drawing 57% of spread tickets, with public possibly unaware of the injury report: LA’s top two scorers, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, will sit out Thursday.

Clippers drawing 57% of spread tickets, with public possibly unaware of the injury report: LA’s top two scorers, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, will sit out Thursday. Early Handle: Slightly sharper money leaning Suns money line (approx. 55% of handle), suggesting some early pros buying Phoenix (who will likely have Jalen Green available) small at home.

Slightly sharper money leaning Suns money line (approx. 55% of handle), suggesting some early pros buying Phoenix (who will likely have Jalen Green available) small at home. Spread Movement: Opener of Suns -1.5 has toggled between -1.5 and -2; no real steam yet, but sharper books shading Phoenix toward -2/-2.5 if Suns injury news breaks positive.

Opener of Suns -1.5 has toggled between -1.5 and -2; no real steam yet, but sharper books shading Phoenix toward -2/-2.5 if Suns injury news breaks positive. Clippers ATS Trends: Los Angeles is 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Phoenix.

Los Angeles is 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Phoenix. Suns ATS Trends: Phoenix is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Phoenix is 10-9 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Phoenix is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Phoenix is 10-9 ATS in division games since the start of last season. Over/Under Trends: The over is 5-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season. The over is 5-3 in Phoenix’s games this season. In the past 10 matchups between the Clippers and Suns, the over is 8-2.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

This matchup has ripple effects in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference: a Clippers win strengthens their head-to-head angle and keeps them in striking distance of hosting a first-round series. A Phoenix win could get their season back on track after starting 3-5.

Totals note: Two methodical offenses with elite shot-makers could drive scoring, depending on efficiency. Live totals could stabilize in the low 220s. If Booker/Beal catch fire, the Over becomes live quickly.

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Suns -2.5 (-110). Our Clippers vs. Suns prediction leans on Phoenix’s home court advantage, their shot creation advantage (Devin Booker and Jalen Green available, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard out), and their desperation after having lost 5 of their last 7 games.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.