    Clippers vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Clippers vs. Suns

    Despite the total dropping slightly in Wednesday night’s Clippers vs. Suns matchup, is the over still the best bet tonight? Tip-off for this matchup is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Footprint Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    547 Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at 548 Phoenix Suns (+3.5); o/u 233

    9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2023

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    Clippers vs. Suns Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

    Paul George finished Monday’s 121-104 win over Miami with 23 points (7-of-14 FGs, 6-of-6 FTs), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes. The return of Kawhi Leonard made life a little easier for George offensively, as he shot 50% from the field on the night. In wins over Charlotte and Memphis, PG13 was a combined 18-of-46 from the field, scoring 48 points.

    George is providing top-20 per-game value in 9-cat formats, ranking one round higher than his Yahoo ADP of 30. James Harden took a back seat on Monday, attempting eight shots and finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes.

    Phoenix Suns DFS Spin

    Kevin Durant (right hamstring soreness) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers.

    Durant will miss a second consecutive game with the hamstring issue and remains day-to-day. Chimezie Metu should stay in the starting lineup, and he’s emerged as a solid deep-league streamer. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will be the top offensive options for the Suns with Durant sidelined.

    LA Clippers is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Clippers’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Phoenix

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Phoenix’s last 5 games when playing at home against LA Clippers

    Phoenix is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Clippers vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which is 5-2 in the Clippers’ last seven games against the Suns. In the last five meetings between these two teams in Phoenix, the total went over four times. The over is also 15-5 in the Clippers’ last 20 games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

    Clippers vs. Suns Betting Prediction: OVER 233

