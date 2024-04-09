Close Menu
    Clippers vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Clippers vs. Suns

    The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Clippers from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 8.0-point home favorites and the total at 225.5 points what is the smart play from AZ? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Suns prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    523 Los Angeles Clippers (+8.0) at 524 Phoenix Suns (-8.0); o/u 225.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    Clippers vs. Suns Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

    The Clippers rallied to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 7th. Paul George led the way for LA with 39 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The Clippers will look to make it four consecutive wins on Tuesday night.

    Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

    Phoenix dropped to 46-32 on the season after losing to New Orleans by eight points this past Sunday. Bradley Beal had a big game despite the loss, scoring 33 points on 13/19 from the floor. The Suns look to get back on track against a short-handed Clippers team at home.  

    The Clippers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Suns.

    Phoenix is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Clippers vs. Suns Prediction:

    The Clippers look for their fourth consecutive victory, while the Suns look to get back into the win column.

    Give me the Suns. This feels like a spot Phoenix goes up early and doesn’t look back. The Clippers are going to be without Kawhi Leonard in this contest and it looks like Harden might miss this game as well. LA had to use a lot of energy to rally against the Cavs on Sunday and now have to face a Suns team that has been playing very well, despite the loss last time out. Phoenix by double digits.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -8

