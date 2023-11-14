Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The struggling Clippers head to Denver on Tuesday night to take on the Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Denver laying 5 points and the total sitting at 225, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Nuggets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

575 Los Angeles Clippers (+5) at 576 Denver Nuggets (-5); o/u 225

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Clippers vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

James Harden continued to be passive on Sunday and finished with just 11 points (4-of-12 FGs), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer against the Grizzlies.

The Clippers are now 0-4 since acquiring Harden. Tyronn Lue said after the game that Harden has been “too polite” and needs to be more aggressive. Harden’s 12 shot attempts in this game were the most that he’s taken this season. He hasn’t been very effective, but if he starts being more aggressive, the production should come along with it. We’ll see if that helps them get in the win column.

Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

Michael Porter Jr. recorded a line of 25 points (11-of-19 FGs), 10 rebounds, one block, and three 3-pointers in 38 minutes in Sunday’s 1070104 loss to the Rockets. After finishing last season ranked just outside the top 75 in 9-cat per-game value, many fantasy managers expected similar production from MPJ based on his Yahoo ADP (81).

To his credit, Porter has exceeded those expectations, providing solid 4th-round value in 9-cat formats. And the rebounding production is a big reason why. After averaging 5.5 rebounds per game last season, he’s boosted that number to a career-high 8.2 while also rejecting nearly one shot. Since the Nuggets lost Jamal Murray to a hamstring injury, Porter’s scored 17 points or more in five straight games, tallying at least 22 in four. Fantasy managers should hold onto MPJ, because his production to begin the season is sustainable.

Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Clippers’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of LA Clippers’s last 18 games when playing Denver

The Nuggets are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing LA Clippers

Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Denver. The Nuggets are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 games against the Clippers, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark over their last six games versus L.A. More importantly for our purposes, Denver is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 games versus L.A., which includes a perfect 5-0 ATS mark in its last five games versus the Clippers.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -5