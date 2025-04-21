Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Prediction: Will defending champs win again?

After the defending champions took care of business in Game 1, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 2 matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Clippers are 1.5-point road favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 218.5 points.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

The defending champion Nuggets took care of business in Game 1, pulling away late for a 113–105 win over the Clippers. Nikola Jokić posted a triple-double (24 pts, 13 reb, 11 ast) and Jamal Murray added 28 points, including 10 in the final five minutes. The Clippers hung tough behind Kawhi Leonard’s efficient 26-point outing and 21 from James Harden, but struggled with shot selection and defensive rotations in crunch time.

What to Watch in Game 2

1. Can the Clippers Close Better?

The Clippers matched Denver blow-for-blow for most of Game 1, but their fourth-quarter execution was shaky. Turnovers and stagnant offense down the stretch cost them dearly. They’ll need a steadier hand late, whether it’s from Harden or a more aggressive Leonard.

2. Denver’s Offensive Rhythm

Jokić looked completely in control, picking apart the Clippers’ switches and doubles. When Denver’s ball movement is flowing and their shooters (like Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) are hitting, they’re nearly impossible to slow down. LA may have to consider more zone looks or aggressive traps.

3. The Westbrook Wild Card

Russell Westbrook had a mixed Game 1—his energy was high, but he shot just 4-of-13 and committed 4 turnovers. If Ty Lue continues to give him big minutes, it could swing either way depending on which version of Russ shows up.

Key Matchups to Watch

Kawhi Leonard vs. Aaron Gordon: Kawhi got his shots, but Gordon made him work for everything. That battle on both ends could define this series.

Jamal Murray vs. Clippers’ perimeter D: Murray’s pick-and-roll game torched the Clippers in the fourth. If LA can’t contain him or force him into tougher looks, it’ll be another long night.

Bench Production: Denver’s second unit outscored LA’s 30–22 in Game 1. Bones Hyland (ironically a former Nugget) could be an X-factor for the Clippers if he gets hot.

Injury Notes

Clippers: Paul George remains out (knee), still no timetable for return.

Nuggets: No significant injuries.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Prediction:

The Clippers played well enough to win stretches of Game 1, but Denver’s poise and high-level execution continue to give them the edge. Expect another tight contest, but until the Clippers prove they can close against a team like the Nuggets, it’s tough to pick them in Denver.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +1.5