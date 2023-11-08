Clippers vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will remain in New York City and face the Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday night from the Barclays Center. The Clippers are listed 3.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 227.5. Keep reading for our Clippers vs Nets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at Brooklyn Nets (+3.5); o/u 225.5

8:00 pm ET, Wednesday, November 9th, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Clippers vs Nets Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the in this game, as 81% of the bets are on Boston -9.5 That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

James Harden scored 17 points on 6/9 shooting, with six assists and three boards in the loss to New York on Monday. The Bears made his return to the court at the Mecca, and he honestly looked good in his first game with his hometown squad. Now, the former league MVP may have experienced more success at the Garden than the Barclays in the past, but he does have noted history in this building. Despite flaming out swiftly with the process in Brooklyn, Harden maintained All-Star form with the Nets, and if not for a hamstring pull, there’s no telling how that Summer may have ended in the borough. The revenge angle is there, so I like rolling the dice again with Harden again here in his second game.

Brooklyn Nets DFS SPIN

Cam Thomas scored 45 points on 17/33 shooting, with six threes, and four boards. The 2021 first round pick has come out and thrived with the green this season, and he’ll have plenty of motivation here facing four players I’m sure he watched growing up. The former LSU guard has scored 27 points or more in five of the first seven games, with 30 or more in four of those contests. Thomas is among the league leaders in scoring at 28.7 ppg, while shooting 48% from with and grabbing 4.1 rpg.

Clippers vs Nets NBA Betting Trends

LAC is 3-3 against the spread, with a 3-3 o/u record.

BKN is 6-1 ATS, with a 5-2 over/under record.

Clippers vs Nets NBA BETTING PREDICTION

The Clippers’ stay in New York City didn’t start well, but I believe things will turn around as they cross the bridge Wednesday evening. The arrivals of James Harden AND P.J. Tucker have shown positive signs early, and if they get a better game from Paul George, they should be able to bounce back here. The Over is an alternate route to choosing a winner here, but let’s back a response from the Clippers at the Barclays in this one.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: LOS ANGELES TO COVER -3.5