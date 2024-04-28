Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed L.A. Clippers remain in Dallas to take on the 5-seed Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Dallas leads the series 2-1.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 51-31 straight up in the regular season and are 1-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Clippers are 39-46 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 2-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 50-35 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Los Angeles Clippers (+5.5) at 552 Dallas Mavericks (-5.5); o/u 208.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Clippers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s matinee showdown with the Mavericks. He’s nursing a right knee injury. Leonard missed Game 1 with said injury but was able to take the floor in Games 2 and 3 of this current series.

Leonard is one of L.A.’s best players and averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. If Leonard can’t go, the Clippers will likely insert Amir Coffey into the starting lineup while also allotting more minutes to Norman Powell off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. is doubtful for Sunday’s contest as he nurses a right ankle sprain. Hardaway averaged 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 79 regular season appearances for Dallas this year.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to right knee soreness. ESPN’s Tim McMahon has reported that “all indications are that he will play.” In three postseason games this year, Luka Doncic is averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per contest.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Los Angeles is 5-9 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 29-22 ATS after a win this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Clippers have a Kawhi Leonard problem. The former NBA Finals MVP sat out Game 1 of this series (which the Clippers won) then had two mediocre games in Game 2 and Game 3 of this series. Los Angeles lost both of those games. In Game 2, Leonard scored 15 points on 7 of 17 shooting from the floor. He followed that up with just 9 points on 4 of 7 shooting in his club’s 101-90 Game 3 loss on Friday night. It’s unclear if Kawhi Leonard is 100% healthy, and for that reason he shouldn’t be counted on to play at a high level in Game 4.

Dallas got a wake-up call in Game 1 when they lost 109-97 in L.A. last Sunday. The Mavs then gutted out a Game 2 road win and won comfortably in Game 3 Friday by a score of 101-90. The scoring tandem of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a lot for any team to handle, and the Clippers are no exception. Dallas is 35-18 ATS as a favorite this season, and I like them to improve that record on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Mavericks at home in this one.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -5.5