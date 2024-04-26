Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed L.A. Clippers head to Dallas to take on the 5-seed Mavericks on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The series is tied 1-1.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 51-31 straight up in the regular season and are 1-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Clippers are 39-45 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 1-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 49-35 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5) at 536 Dallas Mavericks (-4.5); o/u 209.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Friday’s game with right knee inflammation. It’s worth noting that Leonard was questionable for Tuesday’s game, but ultimately wound up playing 35 minutes and scoring 15 points in his team’s 96-93 loss.

Leonard’s injury status is worth monitoring all the way up to game time due to how impactful he is on both ends of the floor. He averaged 23.7 points per game and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season. Both figures led the team among qualified players.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks forwards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will both sit out Friday’s home date with the Clippers due to ankle injuries. Hardaway is the bigger loss of the two as he averaged 14.4 points per game during the regular season this year.

Dallas center Daniel Gafford (back) is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s Game 3 matchup with L.A. Gafford averaged 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 29 regular season appearances for the Mavs after coming over at the trade deadline from the Wizards.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 13-18 ATS after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 5-8 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Dallas is 28-22 ATS after a win this season.

Dallas is 34-18 ATS as a favorite this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Clippers have struggled against the number for much of the season. L.A. is 7-12 ATS as an underdog and 21-25 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Clippers are 25-29 ATS in conference games and 31-37 ATS in non-division games this season. Even with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, this will be a tough matchup for the Clippers.

By contrast, Dallas has been one of the best clubs in the NBA against the number in 2024. The Mavericks are 33-21 ATS in conference games and 33-20 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Additionally, Dallas is 8-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest and 39-29 ATS in non-division games this season. Dallas went 25-16 straight up at home this season, and I like them to improve that record relatively comfortably on Friday night. I’m laying the points with the Mavericks at home in this one.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -4.5