Clippers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Clippers Wednesday night from the Crytpo.com Arena. With the Lakers listed as a 6.5-point home favorites and the total at 225.5 points what is the smart play from LA? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Los Angeles Clippers (+6.5) at 554 Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5); o/u 225.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Clippers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

It was a balanced effort for the Clippers in their 118-102 win against the Magic on Tuesday night. Five different Clippers recorded double figures in points. However, for the Clippers the big news came on Tuesday morning as the 76ers traded all-star James Harden to LA in a seven-player deal. Harden is not expected to make his Clippers debut until Monday versus the Knicks.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

D’Angelo Russell led all scorers in Monday’s win against the Magic. Russell had his best game of the season scoring 28 points on 10-14 from the field and dishing out eight assists. AD also had a big night for LA on Monday, finishing the game with 26 points and 19 rebounds.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against the Lakers.

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction:

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Magic on Tuesday night, while the Lakers are also coming off a win versus Orlando on Monday night.

The Clippers have the Lakers number over the past couple of seasons, while this is a new year and new faces for each club, we’re still going to back the Clippers on the point spread. The Clippers have looked great in a small size, as they rank first in total team defense and rank 5th offensively in efficiency. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are listed as questionable for this contest, which is the reason for the 6.5-point line, depending on their availability the line will clearly fluctuate. I ultimately think at least one if not both will ultimately play in this primetime game, making our play at +6.5 on the Clippers a better bet.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Clippers +6.5