    Clippers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Clippers vs. Knicks

    With New York catching 1.5 as a home dog and the total sitting at 224.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday’s Clippers vs. Knicks matchup? Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    537 Los Angeles Clippers (-1.5) at 538 New York Knicks (+1.5); o/u 224.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Clippers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

    According to Shams Charania, James Harden will debut for the Clippers on Monday against the Knicks, and Russell Westbrook will remain in the starting five moving forward.

    Harden will make his much-anticipated 2023-24 debut, but we’re not going to bury the lead here. The most compelling story is Westbrook remaining with the first unit. Westy and Harden will start alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac for the foreseeable future. Westbrook’s value in 12-team leagues will surely still take a hit, but he could still be a viable option since he’s not shifting to a bench role.

    New York Knicks DFS Spin

    Jalen Brunson played 42 minutes in Friday’s 110-105 loss to the Bucks, accounting for 45 points (17-of-30 FGs, 9-of-11 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers.

    A lot has been made of Julius Randle’s offensive struggles to begin the season, and rightfully so. But Brunson didn’t get off to the best start, either, with his field-goal percentage inside the arc being uncharacteristically poor. Well, on Friday, he looked like the player who was one of the most improved in the NBA last season, pumping 45 points on good percentages while dishing out four assists. But Randle continues to struggle, shooting 5-of-20 from the field and finishing the loss to the Bucks with 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in 39 minutes. With RJ Barrett sidelined due to injury, the Knicks are going to need more high-scoring nights from Brunson, which is good news for those who have him rostered.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Clippers’s last 7 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of LA Clippers’s last 6 games when playing on the road against New York

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of New York’s last 7 games

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of New York’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Clippers

    Clippers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    Take Los Angeles. The Knicks have dropped 17 out of their last 21 games against the Clippers overall and are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall. The Clippers have also won nine out of their last 12 road games against the Knicks and are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when playing at Madison Square Garden.

    Clippers vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -1.5

