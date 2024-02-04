Clippers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers head to Miami to face the Heat on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Heat cover the 4-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 32-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 26-21 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 26-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-27-1 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Los Angeles Clippers (-4) at 546 Miami Heat (+4); o/u 226.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers center Ivica Zubac has been out since January 12th with a calf strain. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s road tilt with the Heat. Zubac is having a solid season as he’s putting up 12.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 38 starts for the Clippers in 2023-24.

In place of Zubac, Los Angeles has been patching together his minutes with centers Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis as well as 6’7” wing player Amir Coffey. Of those three, Plumlee has fared the best as he’s averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting a team-high 65.6% from the field on the campaign.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Miami shooting guard Duncan Robinson will sit out Sunday’s contest with a concussion. The 5th year man out of Michigan is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 made three-pointers per game this season. In his stead, the Heat will likely look to Jamie Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin, and Josh Richardson to step in and fill the void.

Heat shooting guard Jamal Cain is questionable for Sunday’s contest with an illness. The Oakland alum is averaging 5.7 points per game in 14.9 minutes per contest for Miami this year.

Clippers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Miami.

Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Miami is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Miami is 9-15 ATS as the home team this season.

Clippers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

There are several numbers that favor the Clippers and work against the Heat on Sunday. L.A. is 24-15 ATS as a favorite and 18-13 ATS after a win this season. The Clippers are in the top 10 in the NBA in points scored per game, offensive efficiency, and field goal percentage this year. Their offense centered around Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden has been lethal this season. I think that continues on Sunday against a Miami team that ranks 18th in the league in opponent field goal percentage in 2023-24.

The Heat have struggled against the number all year long. Miami is a league-worst 0-5 ATS as a home underdog and just 10-16 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Heat are also 15-18 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 6-9 ATS against nonconference foes in 2024. The Clippers beat the Heat by 17 points in L.A. on New Year’s Day, and I think they win convincingly again in Miami on Sunday.

Clippers vs. Heat Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -4