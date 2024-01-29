Clippers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Los Angeles listed as 2-point road favorites and the total sitting at 225.5, what’s smart bet in Monday night’s Clippers vs. Cavs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Los Angeles Clippers (-2) at 532 Cleveland Cavs (+2); o/u 225.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2023

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Clippers vs. Cavs: Bettors Love Road Favorites on Monday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

George Finishes with 17 Points vs. Boston

Paul George finished Saturday’s 115-96 win over Boston with 17 points (5-of-11 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 22 minutes. One thing that can help a player manage an injury is rest, and George was able to get plenty of it on Saturday.

While he was the only Clippers starter on the court to begin the fourth quarter, he only played 22 minutes in the blowout victory. That makes two games in a row in which the Clippers managed to keep PG at 30 minutes or less, and he was productive in both outings. That’s the formula fantasy managers hope for in the short term as George continues to play through the groin injury.

Mitchell Probable vs. Clippers

Donovan Mitchell (right groin soreness) is probable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. Mitchell should be cleared to play based on the probable designation. Should he not, Craig Porter Jr. would be thrust into a prominent role within the rotation. However, Caris LeVert would be impacted the most due to an increased need for his scoring and playmaking abilities.

Clippers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends: Both Teams Hot ATS

Cavaliers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Cavaliers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite

Clippers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Los Angeles is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games

Clippers vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-2-1 in the Cavs’ last nine games overall, is 4-0-1 in their last five home games and has cashed in eight out of their last 10 home games versus an opponent with a winning road record. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Clippers’ last six road games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Clippers vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: UNDER 225.5