Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The Los Angeles Clippers head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is on a 2 game win streak and are currently 42-31 on the season. Cleveland is coming off of a loss and currently sit with a 59-15 record. They are currently 7.5 point home favorites with this Clippers vs. Cavaliers matchup set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+7.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5) o/u 231

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: FDOH/FDSC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Clippers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have won 2 straight games and 10 of their last 12. The latest was a dominant 132-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Ivica Zubac followed him up with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while going a perfect 9 for 9 from the field. The Clippers finished 55% from the field and 51.4% from three.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are looking to bounce back after a very disappointing loss to the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons 133-122. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 38 points shooting 50% from the field. Darius Garland followed him up with 21 points. De’Andre Hunter finished with 11 points off the bench.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last 5 games

Cleveland is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Cleveland’s last 7 games

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers are in a bounce back spot after a bad loss to the Pistons in which they allowed 133 points. They are the highest scoring team in the league averaging 122 points per game. They top the league with 48 overs to 26 unders. Both the Clippers and the Cavs have hit the over in 7 of their last 10 games. On top of that the over has hit in 7 of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and in 5 of the last 6 between these two teams. The Clippers have scored 120+ points in 6 of their last 7 games, including a 132-119 victory over the Cavs.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Over 231