Clippers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following its win on Sunday against Minnesota, will L.A. pull off the upset in Monday night’s Clippers vs. Bucks matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Los Angeles Clippers (+5) at 504 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 227

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Clippers vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Laying Points with Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Leonard Finishes with 32 Points in Win

Kawhi Leonard finished Sunday’s win over Minnesota with 32 points. He also had five boards, a dime, two steals, a block and a triple. The Clippers dropped two straight to the Kings and Lakers, but they’ve won three in a row after back-to-back losses. Leonard’s stellar play has been the catalyst for the current win streak, as he’s averaged 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples in that span. The Clippers and Wolves were tied up 84 apiece with just over two minutes to play, and Leonard scored the final five points for Los Angeles, including three free throws. The Clippers face the Bucks on Monday for the second game of a back-to-back set, but Leonard has not regularly rested for back-to-backs this season, so fantasy managers shouldn’t be concerned about his availability.

Giannis Listed as Questionable for Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday’s tilt with the Clippers due to left Achilles tendinitis. Khris Middleton has been ruled out for a 10th straight game, and Antetokounmpo will join him on the injury report. Giannis erupted for 46/16/6/1/1 in Friday’s win, and it’s unclear if he picked up this injury in that contest. If he’s forced to sit out against Los Angeles, Bobby Portis could draw a spot start, making “Ol’ Crazy Eyes” worth a stream.

Clippers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Bucks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Clippers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win

Clippers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 19-7-1 in the Bucks’ last 27 games overall, it has cashed in four straight Milwaukee home games and is 7-0 in the team’s last seven games following a straight up win of more than 10 points. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Clippers’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games following a win and is 7-2 in their last nine road games versus an opponent with a winning home record.

Clippers vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: UNDER 227