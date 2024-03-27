Clippers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Clippers head to Philly to face the 76ers on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 44-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-37 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 39-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-34 ATS this season.

Clippers vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5) at 552 Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Clippers vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard turned in a solid performance in his team’s 133-116 home loss to the Pacers on Monday night. In that contest, the former NBA Finals MVP logged 26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. He shot 11 of 18 from the field, 1 of 2 from long range, and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Los Angeles reserve point guard Russell Westbrook returned to the court on Monday. The former #4 overall pick out of UCLA recorded 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists in only 18 minutes of game action. Monday was Westbrook’s first game played since March 1st. He had missed more than three weeks with a fractured hand.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers center Joel Embiid (knee), point guard De’Anthony Melton (back), and power forward Robert Covington (knee) will all miss Wednesday’s home game against the Clippers. Both Covington and Melton could be back in action by the end of the month, while Embiid is targeting early April for a potential return.

Philadelphia small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable for Wednesday’s game due to left shoulder soreness. Oubre is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Sixers this season.

Clippers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 19-17 ATS as the home team this season.

Philadelphia is 29-19 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Clippers vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The Clippers have been playing strangely poorly of late. Los Angeles is 3-6 straight up and 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games. In each of the losses during that stretch, the Clippers have allowed 110 points or more to their opponent. They may be simply conserving energy with only 11 games left in the regular season, but the results have been less than ideal over the past two weeks for Los Angeles.

Philadelphia is trying desperately to snag one of the top 6 playoff spots in the Eastern Conference so they can avoid the Play-In Tournament. They are expecting Joel Embiid back before the start of the playoffs, and it’s possible he could return before the end of the regular season. As for this matchup, the Sixers have played the Clippers well of late. Philly beat L.A. 121-107 on Sunday, and the Sixers are 7-3 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers. Because of that, I’m taking the Sixers and the points at home on Wednesday night.

Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +5.5